What's the story

Everton took full advantage of Tottenham's weak defense to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season. The win has further intensified the relegation battle for Spurs.

Despite having the second-lowest scoring attack in the division, Everton managed to exploit Spurs's defensive frailties.

The home crowd was left in disbelief as their team took full advantage of Tottenham's poor performance.