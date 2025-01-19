Premier League: Everton triumph over Tottenham in thrilling 3-2 victory
What's the story
Everton took full advantage of Tottenham's weak defense to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season. The win has further intensified the relegation battle for Spurs.
Despite having the second-lowest scoring attack in the division, Everton managed to exploit Spurs's defensive frailties.
The home crowd was left in disbelief as their team took full advantage of Tottenham's poor performance.
Goal streak
Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought in Everton's victory
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hadn't scored at Goodison Park since August, ended his 17-match goal drought by outsmarting young Archie Gray and netting the first goal.
After a near-miss from Orel Mangala that hit the post, Iliman Ndiaye swiftly maneuvered past Radu Dragusin to score a second for Everton.
Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson criticized Dragusin's defense on Sky Sports, calling it "unacceptable."
Match highlights
Everton's 1st-half dominance stuns Tottenham
The first half ended with Gray accidentally scoring an own goal, the first time since February 2017 that Everton scored three goals in the first 45 minutes of a match.
Despite Calvert-Lewin missing an opportunity early in the second half, Everton held on to their lead.
In the dying minutes of the match, Dejan Kulusevski and former Everton player Richarlison scored for Tottenham, but it wasn't enough to change Everton's lead.
Victory sealed
Everton secure 1st league win under returning Moyes
Despite late goals from Tottenham, Everton held on to clinch their first league win under returning manager David Moyes. The win was a much-needed morale boost for the team.
Meanwhile, Tottenham fans were vocal throughout the match and called for chairman Daniel Levy's departure.
Manager Ange Postecoglou's performance is also likely to come under the scanner after this defeat.
Details
Match stats and points table
Everton had 12 attempts compared to Spurs' 11. Both sides had six shots on target each.
Everton had 27 touches in the opposition box compared to Spurs' 23. Moyes' side owned 36% ball possession.
Everton are 16th with 20 points from 21 matches. They secured their 4th win of the season.
Spurs are 15th after 22 matches. This was their 12th defeat of the season.
Opta stats
Massive records for Everton
Everton led by three-plus goals at half-time in a Premier League match at Goodison Park for the first time since going heading into the break being 3-0 up versus Bournemouth in February 2017 under Ronald Koeman.
Calvert-Lewin scored his 57th goal in the Premier League, moving him above Tim Cahill (56) and into third for Everton, with only Romelu Lukaku (68) and Duncan Ferguson (60) scoring more.
Do you know?
Sorry stats for Spurs
Tottenham have lost each of their first three Premier League matches of a calendar year for the first time since a run of seven in 1994. For the sixth time, Spurs have lost as many 12 games from their first 22 matches of a league season, and the first since 1997-98 (also 12 defeats).