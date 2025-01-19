What's the story

Brighton tamed Manchester United 3-1 in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

Notably, this was the Seagulls' third consecutive Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With this victory, Brighton also completed the league double over United, who had earlier lost 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Interestingly, Brighton have won six of their last seven Premier League matches against United.