Brighton continue to make merry against Manchester United: Key stats
What's the story
Brighton tamed Manchester United 3-1 in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
Notably, this was the Seagulls' third consecutive Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
With this victory, Brighton also completed the league double over United, who had earlier lost 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.
Interestingly, Brighton have won six of their last seven Premier League matches against United.
Information
1-1 in the first half
Brighton started lively and were awarded inside five minutes when Kaoru Mitoma teed Yankuba Minteh for the opener. Bruno Fernandes made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Joshua Zirkzee won a foul.
2nd half
Brighton all over United in one-sided 2nd half
In the 2nd half, Joao Pedro made it 2-1 for Brighton (53') but the goal was chalked off by VAR.
Brighton didn't have to wait for long. Mitoma scored after Minteh clipped the ball up to the far post.
Georginio Rutter killed the contest thereafter following a howler from United's keeper Andre Onana.
United looked for something to happen but found no joy.
Details
Match stats and points table
Man United had 10 attempts with a solitary shot on target. The visiting side has six attempts with three shots on target.
Ruben Amorim's men had 51% ball possession. Brighton had 1.98 expected goals compared to United's 1.41.
United had 28 touches in the opposition box with Brighton managing 25.
13th-placed United suffered their 10th defeat this season. Brighton are ninth with 34 points.
Opta stats
Dismal records for Manchester United
The Red Devils suffered their sixth home defeat in the Premier League this season. It's their most from their opening 12 home matches of a league season since 1893-94.
In each of their last 5 Premier League matches at Old Trafford, United have conceded the opening goal. This is their joint-longest such run in the competition since August-October 2023.
Information
59th Premier League goal for Bruno Fernandes
Making his 180th Premier League appearance, Fernandes has raced to 59 goals. In the ongoing campaign, this was his 5th goal. Overall, he has 87 goals in 264 matches across competitions for United.