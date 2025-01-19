Manchester United anticipate Antony's loan departure in January transfer window
What's the story
Before the January transfer window closes, Manchester United are preparing for the possible exit of Antony on loan. The club expects the winger to find a loan deal for the rest of this season.
La Liga side Real Betis are interested in signing the Brazilian.
Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022, in a deal worth £81.3 million - making him the club's second-most expensive signing at the time.
Here's more.
Performance
Antony's performance at Manchester United
Antony has been disappointing in English football, with just three starts this season in the League Cup and Europa League.
Antony has featured in just 13 of the club's 32 games in all competitions this season. He has made 7 substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Notably, he has netted only one Premier League goal since April 2023.
Overall, he has made 95 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 12 times.
Contract details
Antony's reduced playing time and contract status
The switch to a 3-4-3 formation under head coach Ruben Amorim has restricted Antony's playing time even more.
Antony is midway through a five-year contract with Manchester United. He is likely to be on sale in the summer.
As per Manchester Evening News, to avoid a loss under Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules, United would need to get £32.52 million for him.
Squad situation
Manchester United's attacking options amid Antony's potential departure
Despite Antony's limited role, Manchester United only have five other outright attackers.
Marcus Rashford hasn't played in the last eight games due to his desire to leave this month.
The club rejected a bid from Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho last week, while strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have scored a combined five Premier League goals this season.
Amad emerged as United's top scorer of the season with a 12-minute hat-trick against Southampton on Thursday night.