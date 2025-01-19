What's the story

Before the January transfer window closes, Manchester United are preparing for the possible exit of Antony on loan. The club expects the winger to find a loan deal for the rest of this season.

La Liga side Real Betis are interested in signing the Brazilian.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022, in a deal worth £81.3 million - making him the club's second-most expensive signing at the time.

