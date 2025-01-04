Spanish FA, La Liga reject Barcelona's request to register duo
What's the story
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have rejected FC Barcelona's plea to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season.
They have taken this decision on the grounds that a revoked license cannot be reinstated for a player by the same club in a single season.
The RFEF said, "The Monitoring Committee agrees not to grant the prior approval or the definitive license requested by FC Barcelona for the players Daniel Olmo Carvajal and Pau Victor Delgado."
Player impact
Olmo's significant contribution to Barcelona's title pursuit
Olmo has been pivotal in Barcelona's title charge this season, having scored six goals in all competitions since his move from German club RB Leipzig last year.
He was also instrumental in the Spanish squad that won Euro 2024 in Germany.
Meanwhile, Victor, a 23-year-old forward, is yet to start a match for Barcelona but has come off the bench on a few occasions.
Financial constraints
Registration challenges due to La Liga's wage cap
Both Olmo and Victor were only registered by Barcelona for the first half of the season, owing to La Liga's wage cap restrictions.
The club's earlier attempts to extend their registrations have been rejected by two courts.
La Liga has backed these legal decisions, saying while additional spending is allowed to compensate for long-term injuries, this rule shouldn't be misused to register players whose salaries exceed the limit.
Upcoming actions
Barcelona's strategic moves and future plans
Barcelona had signed Olmo in August for around €55 million ($57.22 million), but due to financial constraints, he was only registered for the first half of the season.
The club could register both Olmo and Victor after long-term injuries sidelined first-team players for months, freeing up a portion of their wages.
However, as per RFEF rules, a player can't be signed twice by the same club in a single season.
Legal recourse
Barcelona's race against time and potential legal action
Barcelona is now under pressure to find an alternative solution to register Olmo before January 1, or he risks becoming a free agent. There are already reports of Premier League clubs showing interest.
Spanish media outlets have reported that Barcelona plans to lodge a complaint with the Spanish government in a final attempt to secure permission for the duo to play.
However, there has been no official statement from Barcelona regarding this matter yet.