What's the story

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have rejected FC Barcelona's plea to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season.

They have taken this decision on the grounds that a revoked license cannot be reinstated for a player by the same club in a single season.

The RFEF said, "The Monitoring Committee agrees not to grant the prior approval or the definitive license requested by FC Barcelona for the players Daniel Olmo Carvajal and Pau Victor Delgado."