What's the story

Newcastle United continued their impressive run in the Premier League on Saturday, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in matchweek 20.

The match at Tottenham's home ground saw another defeat for Ange Postecoglou's side.

The win also extended Newcastle's winning streak across all competitions to six matches.

Despite Spurs taking an early lead, Newcastle quickly regained control and sealed the win. The victory saw the Magpies move to 5th.