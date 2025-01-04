Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Newcastle United continued their impressive run in the Premier League on Saturday, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in matchweek 20.
The match at Tottenham's home ground saw another defeat for Ange Postecoglou's side.
The win also extended Newcastle's winning streak across all competitions to six matches.
Despite Spurs taking an early lead, Newcastle quickly regained control and sealed the win. The victory saw the Magpies move to 5th.
Game dynamics
Early lead by Spurs quickly overturned by Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur took an early lead in the match, with Dominic Solanke scoring a goal just three minutes into the game.
Pedro Porro's in-swinging delivery set up the goal.
However, the advantage was short-lived as Anthony Gordon equalized for Newcastle two minutes later.
Gordon's low shot past Spurs's debutant goalkeeper Brandon Austin was witnessed by England manager Thomas Tuchel who was present at the game.
Decisive moment
Isak's goal secures victory for Newcastle
In stunning form, Alexander Isak scored the winner for Newcastle. After missing a Jacob Murphy cross earlier, he pounced on a similar opportunity later.
This was when Radu Dragusin deflected another Murphy delivery into his path, allowing Isak to score.
With this goal, Isak becomes the third Newcastle player after Alan Shearer (1996) and Joe Willock (2021) to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches.
Unsuccessful comeback
Tottenham's attempts to equalize fall short
In the second half, Tottenham tried hard to level the score.
Brennan Johnson hit the woodwork from a tight angle after Martin Dubravka had saved Pape Sarr's shot from outside the box.
Despite late efforts from James Maddison and Sergio Reguilon, Spurs couldn't find a way back into the game.
This result marks their fifth home league defeat this season under Postecoglou's management.
Details
Match stats and points table
Tottenham had 13 attempts compared to 14 from the Magpies. Both sides had 4 shots on target each.
Tottenham had 26 touches in the opposition box compared to Newcastle's 27.
The hosts had 57% ball possession and had 123 final 3rd passes completed.
In terms of the points table, Newcastle picked their 10th win (D5 L5). They own 35 points.
Spurs are stuck with 23 points and are 12th. They suffered their 10th defeat of the season.
Information
Isak gets to 44 Premier League goals
Making his 70th Premier League appearance, Isak has raced to 44 goals. He also owns 7 assists. In the ongoing season, he has 13 league goals and 4 assists.
Opta stats
Massive records attained as Newcastle win
Newcastle have won 5 successive Premier League matches for the 1st time since April 2023.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are six Premier League games without a win for the first time since 2008. They have lost 4 and drawn two games during this run.
The Magpies have won 5 of their last 6 Premier League matches against Tottenham.
Newcastle completed the double over Tottenham this season in the Premier League. They did so last in 2022-23.