Kevin De Bruyne completes 400 matches for Manchester City: Stats
What's the story
On Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne entered an exclusive club, becoming the 15th player for Manchester City to play 400 or more matches.
De Bruyne attained the milestone in matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024-25 season against West Ham United at the Etihad.
City won the contest 4-1 to register their second successive win after going through a lull.
Here are De Bruyne's stats.
Information
De Bruyne provides an assist in his 400th game
De Bruyne made an assist in his 400th City game. He assisted Phil Foden in the 58th minute. This was City's 4th goal of the evening. City dominated the scenes with Erling Haaland scoring a brace for the champions.
Numbers
Breaking down his Man City appearances
Out of his 400 games, De Bruyne 187 have been home games and 213 away.
Notably, 270 of his appearances for City have come in the Premier League.
He has appeared in 70 Champions League games, 30 FA Cup matches, 26 Carabao Cup matches and 4 FA Community Shield games.
As per the club, 186 of his City games have come at the Etihad.
Do you know?
A staggering 104 goals and 165 assists for the club
De Bruyne owns a staggering 104 goals and 165 assists for the club. Notably, 114 of his assists have come in the Premier League for the Citizens. He also owns a tally of 70 goals.
Information
De Bruyne has won plenty of laurels with City
De Bruyne has won six Premier League honors with City. He has lifted two FA Cups (1 runner-up). The Belgian has won 5 Carabao Cups, two FA Community Shields and one UEFA Champions League title.