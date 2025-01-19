What's the story

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined Saurashtra's training camp for the second leg of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.

The all-rounder is likely to play the upcoming match against Rishabh Pant's Delhi on January 23.

The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed all players to play in domestic tournaments during international breaks.