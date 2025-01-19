Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja set to play against Delhi
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined Saurashtra's training camp for the second leg of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.
The all-rounder is likely to play the upcoming match against Rishabh Pant's Delhi on January 23.
The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed all players to play in domestic tournaments during international breaks.
Domestic comeback
Return to domestic cricket
Jadeja's return to the Saurashtra team was confirmed by Cricbuzz as he started training for the Ranji Trophy on Sunday morning.
The match is scheduled at the Niranjan Shah Stadium (Ground C) in Rajkot.
Although the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has not officially confirmed his participation against Delhi, it seems highly likely that he will be playing.
Career highlights
Performance and future prospects
Jadeja, who has been picked for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, has an impressive First-Class cricket record of 7,466 runs.
His last appearance at the Ranji Trophy came in 2023 when he led Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.
Despite a not-so-great outing in Australia, Jadeja hopes to polish his skills in this domestic tournament.
Record review
Jadeja's impressive red-ball record
In his previous Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in January 2023, Jadeja had taken eight wickets.
Across 135 First-Class matches, he has snapped up 542 wickets at an average of 23.88 and tallied 7,466 runs, including 13 centuries and 39 fifties.
Notably, Jadeja is among the few players with the double of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.