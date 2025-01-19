What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on January 18, announced the 15-member squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma has been named the team captain, with Shubman Gill as his deputy for the prestigious tournament from February 19 to March 9.

However, Gill's vice-captaincy role has been making headlines since the announcement.