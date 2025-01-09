South Africa's sports minister supports boycott of Afghanistan in cricket
What's the story
South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has openly backed the increasing calls to boycott Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy.
His position comes in line with British politicians who have called on England to not play against Afghanistan next month.
The proposed boycott is in light of the Taliban government's curtailing of women's rights since retaking power in August 2021.
Fixture reconsideration
McKenzie urges Cricket South Africa to reconsider fixture
Further, McKenzie has called on Cricket South Africa (CSA) and other cricket federations, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), to reconsider their position on playing against Afghanistan.
He stressed the message this sends to the world, especially women in sports.
However, he said it's not his place as Sports Minister to make a final call on whether South Africa should honor cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan.
Personal viewpoint
McKenzie's personal stance on the issue
McKenzie also said personally he doesn't want to play against Afghanistan and if it was up to him, the match wouldn't happen.
He compared his experiences during apartheid to the way women are treated in Afghanistan.
"As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done toward women anywhere in the world," he said.
International support
British politicians and activists join the call
Peter Hain, a former British cabinet minister and anti-apartheid activist who grew up in South Africa, has also written to CSA urging them to oppose Afghanistan's ban on women's and girls' cricket.
More than 160 British politicians signed a cross-party letter to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) calling for a boycott of England's fixture against Afghanistan.
ECB CEO Richard Gould responded by advocating a consistent approach from all member nations toward Afghanistan's participation in international cricket.
Australian position
Cricket Australia's stance on playing against Afghanistan
Australia are also set to play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.
Cricket Australia had earlier postponed a bilateral men's T20 series against Afghanistan last March over "deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the country under Taliban rule."
However, they played against them at the ICC ODI World Cup in India in late 2023 and at the T20 World Cup last June.