What's the story

Indian cricketer KL Rahul will be missing the upcoming eight-match white-ball series against England.

The series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, will start on January 22 in Kolkata.

As per a report in The Times of India, although Rahul will miss this series, national selectors have assured him of a place in the Champions Trophy in February.

Notably, Rahul, who played all five Tests for India in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been rested.