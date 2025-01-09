KL Rahul to skip England white-ball series: Here's why
What's the story
Indian cricketer KL Rahul will be missing the upcoming eight-match white-ball series against England.
The series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, will start on January 22 in Kolkata.
As per a report in The Times of India, although Rahul will miss this series, national selectors have assured him of a place in the Champions Trophy in February.
Notably, Rahul, who played all five Tests for India in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been rested.
Future prospects
Rahul's Champions Trophy assurance and future plans
The report states that a source confirmed, "Rahul has been assured of his spot in the Champions Trophy. Hence, he will be rested from the England series."
The versatile Rahul, who isn't part of India's T20I side of late, has been the number one choice in ODIs as wicketkeeper-batter.
Rahul also decided to skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 knockout matches. His team Karnataka are in the quarters.
Information
Rahul's numbers in the 50-over format
In 77 ODIs, Rahul has scored 2,851 runs at a handsome 49.15. He owns 7 tons and 18 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul is closing in on 5,000 runs in List A cricket. He owns 4,861 runs at 46.29. He has 11 tons and 31 fifties.