What's the story

Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has praised captain Rohit Sharma for resigning from the team due to his poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sharma's average was a dismal 6.20 in this series and an even worse 10.93 in his last 15 innings.

This prompted him to pass on the captaincy baton to Jasprit Bumrah, a decision Gambhir believes deserves appreciation even if it didn't yield the desired results.