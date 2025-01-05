What's the story

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reached a major landmark in his cricketing career.

He took his 100th wicket in Test cricket in the fifth and final match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Siraj sent Usman Khawaja back in the fourth innings of the match to achieve the landmark.

With this, he became a part of an elite club of Indian bowlers to have taken 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC).