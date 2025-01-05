Mohammed Siraj gets to 100 Test wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reached a major landmark in his cricketing career.
He took his 100th wicket in Test cricket in the fifth and final match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Siraj sent Usman Khawaja back in the fourth innings of the match to achieve the landmark.
With this, he became a part of an elite club of Indian bowlers to have taken 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC).
Career overview
Siraj's journey to 100 Test wickets
Siraj's journey to 100th wicket has been phenomenal. Before this match, he had taken 96 wickets.
He added three more scalps to his kitty in the first innings against Australia.
In the second innings, his dismissal of Khawaja (41) not only gave India their fourth success but also made it his 100th Test wicket.
Howeever, despite his efforts, Australia won the SCG Test by six wickets to record a 3-1 series triumph.
Performance review
A look at Siraj's Test career
Siraj, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2020, recorded figures worth 3/51 and 1/69 in the SCG Test.
Having played 36 matches, the pacer has taken 100 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 30.61 and an economy rate of 3.47, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has also claimed five-wicket hauls thrice in his career. 39 of his wickets have come against Australia at 32.51.
Meanwhile, he finished BGT 2024-25 with 20 scalps at 31.15.
Information
Siraj enters this list
Siraj became just the fourth Indian to accomplish 100 wickets in WTC history. He has joined big guns like Ravichandran Ashwin (195), Jasprit Bumrah (156), and Ravindra Jadeja (131). Overall, he became the 13th bowler with a century of WTC wickets.
Summary
How did the SCG Test pan out?
India were bundled out for a paltry 185 on Day 1 with Scott Boland taking four wickets.
The Aussies managed 181/10 in response as debutant Beau Webster scored a fifty.
Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj snared three wickets apiece.
A fiery 61 from Rishabh Pant meant India managed 157/10 in their second outing. Boland took six wickets.
Chasing 162, the Aussies lost three early wickets but they eventually crossed the line in the second session of Day 3.