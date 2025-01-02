Summarize Simplifying... In short Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, has dismissed rumors of dressing room unrest, emphasizing that performance and honesty are key to a player's place in the team.

He confirmed that the team's focus is on winning the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia, despite the absence of fast bowler Akash Deep due to injury.

He confirmed that the team's focus is on winning the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia, despite the absence of fast bowler Akash Deep due to injury.

Gambhir also addressed concerns over Rishabh Pant's shot selection and the recent form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, reiterating the team's commitment to victory.

Gambhir spoke ahead of the final Test against Australia in Sydney

'Debates should stay private': Gautam Gambhir addresses rumors of unrest

By Parth Dhall 10:50 am Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has finally spoken on the rumors of dressing room unrest amid the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Ahead of the final Test against Australia, Gambhir, in a pre-match press conference, stressed that internal discussions should be kept confidential. "Debates between coach and player should stay in the dressing room," Gambhir said. He rubbished these reports as mere speculation, claiming they were "just reports, not truth."

Coach's perspective

Gambhir highlights importance of performance and honesty

Gambhir emphasized on performance and honesty as the only way to keep a player in the team. "Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room," he said. He went on to add, "Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance." This statement comes amid reports of rift between him and some players after India's defeat against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Strategy

Team-first approach and focus on upcoming Test

Emphasizing on a team-first approach, the head coach said individual playing styles should be in accordance with the team's needs. "You can still play your natural game in a team sport - but if the team needs you - you need to play in a certain way," Gambhir said. He also confirmed that their focus now is only on winning the Sydney Test against Australia.

Player interactions

Gambhir's discussions with Kohli and Sharma

Gambhir revealed that his chats with senior player Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma have only been about how to win. "Every individual knows what are areas to work on. We have only had one conversation with them (and that is) how to win Test matches," he said. He was asked about their future in the team considering their recent performances.

Player update

Gambhir confirms Akash Deep's absence from New Year Test

Gambhir confirmed that fast bowler Akash Deep won't be playing the New Year Test due to a stiff back. However, he didn't reveal who will be replacing him. Deep, who was added to the squad ahead of the third Test in Brisbane, took just two wickets in Melbourne. He had replaced Harshit Rana, who featured in the first two Tests for India.

Performance review

Gambhir addresses Pant's shot selection, future prospects

After facing flak for Rishabh Pant's shot selection in the MCG Test, Gambhir admitted to having conversations with players but didn't name anyone. He also spoke about Sharma and Kohli's recent form. While Kohli scored a century on this tour, Sharma's average has plummeted has averaged 10 in his last 15 innings. However, Gambhir did not confirm if Sharma will be dropped for the final Test.