Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement

When Ashwin teased fans about potential biopic, starring Ashok Selvan

What's the story Renowned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a glorious 14-year career. The news has revived interest in a 2021 rumor about a possible biopic on the star spinner's life. The speculation hinted that actor Ashok Selvan, famous for his role in Thug Life, would play Ashwin in this unconfirmed project.

Social media banter

Ashwin and Selvan's humorous exchange on biopic rumors

The rumor mill went into overdrive in June 2021 when a news platform digitally altered an image of Selvan to look like Ashwin in his Test uniform. Responding to these speculations, Selvan humorously denied his involvement, tagging Ashwin in a post and saying, "I am not responsible for this." Ashwin joined the jest, replying, "Bro, let's get that CSK part of the script sorted out before revealing the collaboration." Although nothing concrete followed, fans are hoping for a miracle now.

Farewell message

Ashwin's retirement statement and future plans

In his retirement announcement, Ashwin looked back at his journey and the memories he created with teammates like Rohit Sharma. He thanked fellow cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Although he is retiring as a player, Ashwin hinted at staying connected with cricket in some way, saying, "I might go on to be involved with the game because this is a game that's given me everything."

Timing

Announcement came amidst the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Interestingly, the decorated off-spinner announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavsakar Trophy. The star spinner made the official announcement in a post-match press conference. Ashwin is India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He wrapped up his career with a staggering 765 wickets across formats.