Rohit Sharma's performance in Test cricket has been disappointing, with an average of just 11.69 from his last seven matches.

Gautam Gambhir, however, remains undecided about Sharma's inclusion in the upcoming match, stating that the final team selection will be announced after assessing the pitch.

Despite a recent loss to Australia, Gambhir remains confident in India's potential, emphasizing the importance of performance during this transition phase in Indian cricket.

Gambhir attended the presser instead of Rohit

SCG Test: Gautam Gambhir remains tight-lipped about Rohit Sharma's inclusion

By Rajdeep Saha 01:16 pm Jan 02, 202501:16 pm

What's the story India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, has sparked curiosity by attending the media briefing instead of team captain Rohit Sharma, ahead of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. Despite this unusual move, Gambhir downplayed any speculation and remained non-committal about Rohit's participation in the final Test. "The thing is, everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional [captains attending press conferences one day before a match]," he said.

Performance review

Rohit's performance under scrutiny

Rohit's performance in the longest format has been underwhelming since October 2023, averaging just 11.69 from seven previous matches. His struggles continued into the Boxing Day Test as he could only manage scores of three and nine at the MCG. On this tour, Rohit has only managed a paltry 31 runs in six innings, exposing his glaring weaknesses against pace and good length deliveries.

Team strategy

Gambhir's stance on team selection

When asked if Rohit would be dropped for the important match, Gambhir said: "We're going to have a look at the wicket and probably announce the playing XI tomorrow." This means final calls on selection are still pending. After India's shock defeat against New Zealand last year and Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement after Brisbane Test, tougher calls are expected as India aren't likely to reach their third consecutive World Test Championship final.

Transition phase

Gambhir emphasizes performance in cricket transition

Gambhir stressed on the need to be honest and perform in this transition phase. "I think Indian cricket will always be in safe hands till the time you've got honest people sitting in that room," he said. He added, "And it is not about phasing out senior players or getting the youngsters in. Ultimately, the only thing that can keep you in that dressing room is the performance."

Confidence boost

Gambhir confident of India's potential despite recent loss

Despite the recent loss at MCG which gave Australia a 2-1 lead, Gambhir was confident India would bounce back. "Extremely, extremely confident [of winning]. You know, we've got the skill set. We've got the individuals. We've got everything in that dressing room that can win a Test match here," he said. This shows he believes the team can do well in the upcoming matches.