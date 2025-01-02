Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the final Test at SCG, with potential replacements yet to be announced.

The SCG will host the final Test

India's Akash Deep ruled out of SCG Test: Here's why

What's the story Team India fast bowler, Akash Deep, has been officially ruled out of the fifth and final Test match against Australia, starting January 3 in Sydney. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir made the announcement at a pre-match press conference. The crucial match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and will conclude a five-Test series between the two cricketing giants. Australia currently lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

India yet to announce replacement for injured Akash Deep

After Akash Deep's withdrawal from the final Test, India are yet to announce a replacement. Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna are the potential candidates. The team could play two of these players to solidify their pace attack and manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload. However, Gambhir said the final decision will be revealed in due course.

Akash Deep's impressive debut and career highlights

Akash Deep had made his debut in 2024, when Jasprit Bumrah was rested for a Test against England at Ranchi. Although Deep bowled short spells on spin-friendly home pitches, he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 25.80 in five home Tests. His performance in Australia has been impressive, especially in Brisbane, where he constantly troubled the batters despite modest returns. However, he managed just two wickets at the MCG.

Deep had replaced Harshit Rana Down Under

Deep, who was added to the squad ahead of the third Test in Brisbane, has taken five wickets on the ongoing tour. He had replaced Harshit Rana, who featured in the first two Tests for India.