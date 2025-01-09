Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's path to potential victory
What's the story
10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic faces a tough road ahead in his bid for a record-extending 11th title at the Melbourne Park.
The Serbian star could meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final and world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semis.
If he progresses further, a blockbuster clash with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner could be on the cards for the title match.
Djokovic, currently ranked seventh in the world, will begin his campaign against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy.
Vs Alcaraz
Djokovic's numbers against Alcaraz
Djokovic owns a 4-3 win-loss record against possible quarter-final opponent Alcaraz on the ATP Tour.
They have met in four finals to date. Alcaraz beat Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon final. Djokovic then beat the Spaniard at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati final.
Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon final clash against the Serb before the latter tasted success at the 2024 Paris Olympics gold-medal match.
Information
How has Djokovic fared against Zverev and Sinner?
If Djokovic and Zverev meet in the semis, it will be a positive mood for the former, who owns an 8-4 win-loss record. Their last meeting was in the semis of the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati where Djokovic won. Meanwhile, Djokovic's potential opponent in the final - Sinner - has a 4-4 record in 8 meetings.
Slams
25th major: Djokovic eyes to break Court's record
In a career spanning nearly two decades, Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles (singles), the most by a man.
Only two other men have 20-plus majors - Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (22).
At the impending Australian Open, Djokovic could break a tie with Margaret Court for the most major titles by a man or woman (24).
Titles
Djokovic eyes his 100th ATP title
As of now, Djokovic has won a total of 99 men's singles titles (ATP), including 24 at Grand Slams.
Djokovic is set to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (102) as the only players to claim 100 men's singles ATP titles.
Notably, only two other men have won 90-plus ATP titles - Nadal (92) and Ivan Lendl (94).