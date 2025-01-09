What's the story

10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic faces a tough road ahead in his bid for a record-extending 11th title at the Melbourne Park.

The Serbian star could meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final and world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semis.

If he progresses further, a blockbuster clash with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner could be on the cards for the title match.

Djokovic, currently ranked seventh in the world, will begin his campaign against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy.