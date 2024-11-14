Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing health concerns, Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first ATP Finals victory against Rublev.

Carlos Alcaraz handed Andrey Rublev a straight-set defeat

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Rublev for maiden 2024 ATP Finals victory

What's the story World number three, Carlos Alcaraz has registered his maiden victory at the ATP Finals, defeating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (8). The win helps Alcaraz ascend from the bottom of the John Newcombe Group. Despite struggling with fatigue and illness ahead of the match, Alcaraz was in sublime form against his opponent. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud lost in straight sets to Alexander Zverev.

Health challenges

Alcaraz's health struggles and determination

Alcaraz's participation in the tournament was in doubt after he suddenly cut short his training session on Tuesday due to breathing difficulties. His coach Juan Carlos Ferrero confirmed these health concerns. Despite the challenges, Alcaraz was determined to compete at a high level and focus only on tennis during his match against Rublev.

Match highlights

Alcaraz's performance and Rublev's defeat

Alcaraz, the Wimbledon and French Open champion this season, won the first set against Rublev in just 38 minutes. The second set proved more challenging for the Spanish player, but he managed to grab eyeballs with a series of remarkable shots. Meanwhile, Rublev now sits at the bottom after losing his sixth consecutive ATP Finals match despite having two chances to win the second set.

Tournament progress

Ruud misses semi-final spot; Zverev dominates

In other tournament news, Casper Ruud squandered an opportunity to seal a semi-final spot after going down against Alexander Zverev. Zverev's dominating display saw him win in straight sets - 7-6 (3), 6-3. The German is closing in on the semi-finals with his second win from two matches. "I think it was a very good match actually from both of us," Zverev said on court.

Tournament outlook

Upcoming matches and potential outcomes

While Zverev can knock out Alcaraz in their last group stage match on Friday, Ruud will take on Rublev. Besides, world number one Jannik Sinner can book a last-four spot itself if he wins another set in his match against Daniil Medvedev. A third consecutive win would see him top the Ilie Nastase Group.