In brief Simplifying... In brief Carlos Alcaraz, at just 21 years and 65 days old, has made it to his second consecutive Wimbledon semi-final, making him the second-youngest player to achieve this feat in the Open Era.

He won his match with 136 points, 34 winners, and fewer unforced errors than his opponent.

This young Spaniard is only surpassed by Rafael Nadal in this record, showing his promising future in tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win after over three hours (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz reaches his second successive semi-final

By Parth Dhall 12:52 am Jul 10, 202412:52 am

What's the story Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-final at 2024 Wimbledon after beating 12th seed Tommy Paul. The Spaniard made a terrific comeback after losing the opening set. He eventually won the men's singles quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 after over three hours. Alcaraz, who claimed the 2023 Wimbledon title, has won his 16th match at the grass-court Slam. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Alcaraz won the match after securing 136 points and 34 winners. He served six aces compared to Paul's two. The Spaniard had a win percentage of 65 and 62 in the first and second serves, respectively. Notably, Paul converted four his 10 break points. Alcaraz (37) had less unforced errors than Paul (50). Both of them recorded two double-faults.

Information

Second-youngest man with this double

As per Opta, at 21 years and 65 days, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles semi-final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in consecutive years. He is only behind Rafael Nadal (21y 33d).

Semi-final

Alcaraz to face Daniil Medvedev

Alcaraz will face Russian ace Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. The latter reached the penultimate clash after beating top seed Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 . Notably, Alcaraz has a 4-2 lead over Medvedev in the ATP head-to-head series. The Spaniard defeated Medvedev in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters and 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

Title

Alcaraz is the defending champion

Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon last year. The youngster defied all odds and overcame Novak Djokovic in a nerve-wracking final after four hours and 42 minutes at the All-England Club. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz became the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.