Daniil Medvedev reached his second successive Wimbledon semi-final (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev beats Sinner in five-set thriller, reaches semi-finals

10:25 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story Russian ace Daniil Medvedev reached the semi-finals at 2024 Wimbledon after beating top seed Jannik Sinner. Medvedev claimed a 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 win in the men's singles fourth-round clash after four hours. Notably, the duo met in the rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final. However, Medvedev prevailed this time to reach his second successive Wimbledon semi-final. Here are the stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Sinner lost the match despite securing 155 points and 60 winners. He served 17 aces compared to Medvedev's 15. The Italian had a win percentage of 79 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 20 of his 28 net points. Sinner (42) had less unforced errors than Medvedev (47). The latter registered 11 double-faults.

Information

36th five-set match at Wimbledon 2024

As per ATP, the one between Sinner and Medvedev is the 36th five-set match of 2024 Wimbledon, the most ever at a Grand Slam. The 1983 US Open and 2024 Australian Open registered as many as 35 such matches.

Clash

Rematch of 2024 Australian Open final

Interestingly, Sinner and Medvedev clashed in a rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final. Sinner `a comeback from two sets down and eventually won 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy. He became the first Italian man to win a major since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Medvedev finally avenges the defeat with a win at Wimbledon.

Information

Medvedev snaps Sinner's winning streak

Medvedev now has a 7-5 lead over Sinner in the ATP head-to-head series. It is worth noting that the Russian finally beat Sinner after losing five consecutive matches to him since 2023.

Semi-final

Ninth singles semi-final at majors

As mentioned, Medvedev has made it to his second back-to-back semi-final at Wimbledon. The Russian lost the penultimate clash to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz last year. As per Opta, Medvedev has reached his ninth men's singles semi-final at Grand Slams, the most for a player born since 1990. He surpassed Alexander Zverev, who has made eight such appearances.

Information

Another win over top-ranked player

As per Opta, Medvedev has become only the fourth player to defeat a top-ranked player (ATP Rankings) on three or more occasions at Grand Slams in the 21st century. He joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Stan Wawrinka for this record.