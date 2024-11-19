Roger Federer pens emotional farewell letter to retiring Rafael Nadal
Tennis legend Roger Federer has written an emotional farewell letter to his long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal. The heartfelt message comes as Nadal is set to retire from professional tennis after the 2024 Davis Cup finals. Despite their on-court rivalry, Federer and Nadal have remained close friends off the court, a bond that has only grown stronger with time. The two have won 20-plus Grand Slams each.
Tribute to Nadal's influence on tennis
In his letter, Federer lauded Nadal as a global role model for kids and thanked him for the training their kids received at Nadal's academies. He recognized their competitive history, stating that they had met each other 40 times on the ATP tour. Nadal won 24 of those matches, with Federer winning 16. Their first meeting was in 2004 at the Miami Open, where a young Nadal beat then world number one, Federer.
Nadal featured in Federer's retirement match
Federer emphasized that his retirement match was a doubles one with Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. He called it "one of the most special moments" of his career. The Swiss maestro also thanked Nadal for reigniting his passion for tennis, despite their fierce rivalry on the court.
Support for Nadal's future endeavors
Federer ended his letter by promising Nadal of his unwavering support in all future endeavors. He wrote, "I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan." This just goes to show that their friendship transcends their rivalry as tennis greats.