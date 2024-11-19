Summarize Simplifying... In short Roger Federer penned a heartfelt farewell to Rafael Nadal, praising him as a global role model and acknowledging their competitive history on the ATP tour.

Federer highlighted their retirement match at the 2022 Laver Cup as a career highlight and pledged his ongoing support for Nadal's future endeavors.

Despite their on-court rivalry, Federer's letter underlines a deep friendship and mutual respect between the two tennis greats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rafael Nadal is set to retire after the Davis Cup

Roger Federer pens emotional farewell letter to retiring Rafael Nadal

By Parth Dhall 02:20 pm Nov 19, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Tennis legend Roger Federer has written an emotional farewell letter to his long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal. The heartfelt message comes as Nadal is set to retire from professional tennis after the 2024 Davis Cup finals. Despite their on-court rivalry, Federer and Nadal have remained close friends off the court, a bond that has only grown stronger with time. The two have won 20-plus Grand Slams each.

Career highlights

Tribute to Nadal's influence on tennis

In his letter, Federer lauded Nadal as a global role model for kids and thanked him for the training their kids received at Nadal's academies. He recognized their competitive history, stating that they had met each other 40 times on the ATP tour. Nadal won 24 of those matches, with Federer winning 16. Their first meeting was in 2004 at the Miami Open﻿, where a young Nadal beat then world number one, Federer.

Retirement match

Nadal featured in Federer's retirement match

Federer emphasized that his retirement match was a doubles one with Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. He called it "one of the most special moments" of his career. The Swiss maestro also thanked Nadal for reigniting his passion for tennis, despite their fierce rivalry on the court.

Future support

Support for Nadal's future endeavors

Federer ended his letter by promising Nadal of his unwavering support in all future endeavors. He wrote, "I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan." This just goes to show that their friendship transcends their rivalry as tennis greats.

Twitter Post

Have a look at Federer's tweet