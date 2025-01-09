What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to face American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in his 2025 Australian Open first-round match.

The match will be a major test for Djokovic as he looks for his 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam win.

Djokovic, who has teamed up with Andy Murray, his new coach, eyes quite a few milestones.