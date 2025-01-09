24th major, 100 title wins: Novak Djokovic eyes these milestones
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to face American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in his 2025 Australian Open first-round match.
The match will be a major test for Djokovic as he looks for his 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam win.
Djokovic, who has teamed up with Andy Murray, his new coach, eyes quite a few milestones.
Grand Slams
Djokovic aims to surpass Margaret Court
In a career spanning nearly two decades, Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles (singles), the most by a man.
Only two other men have 20-plus majors - Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (22).
At the impending Australian Open, Djokovic could break a tie with Margaret Court for the most major titles by a man or woman (24).
Information
Djokovic looks to emulate Nadal
Djokovic is also vying to become the second player with more than 10 titles at a single Grand Slam. Djokovic, with 10 Australian Open titles, is only behind Nadal. The latter owns a record 14 French Open honors.
ATP Titles
Djokovic eyes his 100th ATP title
As of now, Djokovic has won a total of 99 men's singles titles (ATP), including 24 at Grand Slams.
Djokovic is set to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (102) as the only players to claim 100 men's singles ATP titles.
Notably, only two other men have won 90-plus ATP titles - Nadal (92) and Ivan Lendl (94).
Records
Other notable records Djokovic can set
Djokovic can become only the third man to feature in more than 10 finals at a Grand Slam. If the Serb does so, he will join Federer (12 at Wimbledon) and Nadal (14 at French Open).
Djokovic is also vying to become the oldest Australian Open champion. Ken Rosewall holds the current record, having won the 1972 edition at 37 years and two months.