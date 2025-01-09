What's the story

Wolverhampton Wanderers have pulled off a successful signing in the form of Emmanuel Agbadou.

The 27-year-old central defender from Reims has signed a £16.6 million deal, which includes a four-and-a-half year contract at Molineux, with an optional 12-month extension.

The signing is the first under Vitor Pereira's leadership at Wolves.

Wolves, who are looking to fight and secure safety in the Premier League, have bolstered their defensive unit.