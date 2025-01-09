Champions Trophy 2025: India to play warm-up match in Dubai
What's the story
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will play a practice match in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.
The tournament will begin on February 19, with India's first clash against Bangladesh on February 20.
The tournament's hybrid model will see matches being played in Pakistan and Dubai. However, all of India's matches will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Pre-tournament schedule
India's preparation for Champions Trophy
The participating teams are expected to land in Pakistan from January 25, for practice matches to acclimatize to local conditions.
This is a departure from the earlier announced date of December 31.
Team India, who will play all their league matches in Dubai, has a three-match ODI series against England scheduled from February 6 to 12.
Match details
India's warm-up match details yet to be finalized
According to Sports Tak, Team India will play at least one practice game in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy. The purpose of this match is to get the team acclimatized to local conditions.
However, India's warm-up matches' dates and opponents are still being discussed.
"Practice matches are yet to be announced training facilities are being worked out But at least one game will be given to India for practice before the start of their competition," a source close to Sports Tak revealed.
Tournament journey
India's journey in the Champions Trophy
In the upcoming tournament, India will play three league matches. After their first match against Bangladesh, they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash.
Their last league match will be against New Zealand.
One of the semifinals will be held in Dubai, while the final's venue depends on whether India qualify or not.