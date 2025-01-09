What's the story

West Ham United have officially appointed Graham Potter as their new head coach.

The 49-year-old replaces Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after a dismal run of just six wins in 20 Premier League games.

Potter has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the London club.

The poor performance saw West Ham languishing in the 14th spot on the league table.

Before this appointment, Potter remained without a job since leaving Chelsea in April 2023.

We decode his stats.