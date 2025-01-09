Graham Potter named West Ham's new head coach: Decoding stats
What's the story
West Ham United have officially appointed Graham Potter as their new head coach.
The 49-year-old replaces Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after a dismal run of just six wins in 20 Premier League games.
Potter has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the London club.
The poor performance saw West Ham languishing in the 14th spot on the league table.
Before this appointment, Potter remained without a job since leaving Chelsea in April 2023.
We decode his stats.
Enthusiastic response
Potter's reaction to West Ham appointment
Potter said he was thrilled to join West Ham, saying, "I am delighted to be here." He stressed the need to find a job that was mutually beneficial for him and the club.
His conversations with the chairman and board were "very positive and constructive," sharing common values of hard work and high energy.
The new head coach will be assisted by Bruno, Billy Reid, Narcis Pelach at the London Stadium while Xavi Valero will continue as goalkeeper coach.
Strategic plan
Potter's vision for West Ham's future
Potter acknowledged West Ham's huge fanbase and worldwide support, citing the club's Conference League victory in 2023 as proof of its potential to be consistently successful.
He noted the progress the club has made in recent years and stressed his aim to build on these strong foundations.
His immediate task will be preparing his team for their upcoming FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Friday night.
Key influencers
Brady and Sullivan instrumental in Potter's appointment
West Ham's vice chair Karren Brady and owner David Sullivan were instrumental in getting Potter on board.
The process was momentarily stalled as talks with Everton were still on but those were called off mutually to let Potter join West Ham.
As part of his transition into the new role, Potter has taken trusted members from his previous backroom staff at Chelsea and Brighton.
Career move
Potter's careful selection of his next role
After his Chelsea sacking, Potter took over 18 months to ponder his next career move.
He rejected offers from clubs like Ajax, Leicester City, Southampton, and AC Milan as he didn't feel they were right for him.
Although he received a lucrative severance package from Chelsea that kept him afloat post-sacking, he had been keen to return to football and was actively exploring various opportunities.
Stats
A look at Potter's managerial stats
Potter started his managerial career with Swedish club Ostersunds. He managed 249 matches, winning 127, drawing 60 and losing 62. He had a win percentage of 51.
Swansea City appointed Potter in June 2018. He managed 51 matches (W21 D11 L19). His win percentage was 41.18.
Potter joined Brighton next. He oversaw 135 games, winning 42, drawing 46 and losing 47. His win percentage was 31.11.
He managed Chelsea in 31 games (W12 D8 L11). His win percentage was 38.71.
Information
Potter reached new heights with Ostersunds
Potter helped Swedish fourth-tier side Ostersunds, leading them to successive promotions in 2011 and 2012. In October 2015, he took the club into the top flight for the first time in their history. Potter's side then won the Swedish Cup (2016-17) and earned a place in the Europa League, where they reached the last 32.
Do you know?
Decoding his Premier League stats
Potter has managed 142 Premier League games to date. He has won 41 matches in addition to drawing 51 and losing 50. Under his reign, teams scored 155 goals and conceded 170.