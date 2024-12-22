Summarize Simplifying... In short Argentine footballer Paulo Dybala has made a significant mark in the Italian Serie A, scoring a total of 127 goals across his stints with Palermo, Juventus, and AS Roma.

This achievement places him third on the list of Argentine players with the most goals in the Italian league, only surpassed by Gabriel Batistuta and Hernan Crespo.

Dybala scored a brace against Parma (Image Source: X/@OfficialASRoma)

Paulo Dybala achieves this massive record in Serie A: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:34 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Paulo Dybala has created history by becoming the third-highest Argentine goal scorer in Serie A. The feat was achieved during AS Roma's 5-0 thrashing of Parma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday. The 31-year-old surpassed Gonzalo Higuain's record of 125 goals with his two goals in the match, taking his tally to an impressive 127 goals. Here are further details.

Career progression

Dybala's journey in Italian football

Dybala started his Italian football career with Palermo in 2012, before joining Juventus in 2015. He moved to Roma in 2022. He scored 16 goals across two Serie A campaigns for Palermo. Thereafter, he managed 82 Serie A goals in 210 appearances for Juventus. For AS Roma, Dybala owns 29 league goals in 67 matches, including 4 this season.

Information

Dybala only behind Batistuta and Crespo

As per Opta, only Gabriel Batistuta (184 goals) and Hernan Crespo (153 goals) are ahead of Dybala on the list of Argentine players with most goals scored in the Italian league.

Information

Roma are 11th in the Serie A standings

Roma are placed 11th in the Serie A standings. They own 5 wins, four draws and 8 defeats. They have scored 23 goals and conceded 23 with a goal difference of 0. Roma have 19 points after 17 matches.