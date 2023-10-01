Inter's Lautaro Martinez scripts history in Serie A: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Inter's Lautaro Martinez scripts history in Serie A: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:11 pm Oct 01, 202308:11 pm

Martinez came on as a substitute in the 55th minute for Alexis Sanchez and made an instant impact (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan humble Salernitana 4-0 on matchday seven of the Serie A 2023-24 season. Martinez came on as a substitute in the 55th minute for Alexis Sanchez and made an instant impact. He helped Inter break the deadlock in the 62nd minute before going on to score another three goals. Martinez has now scripted history in Serie A. Here's more.

2/5

First substitute to smash in four goals in Serie A

As per Opta, Martínez is the first player to smash in four goals as a substitute in Serie A (three points for a win era). Martínez also became only the third historical Inter player able to score at least nine goals in the first seven games played by Nerazzurri since the start of a Serie A campaign.

3/5

How did he get his four goals?

Marcus Thuram found space on the left side and hooked in a ball for Martinez, who scored the opener. A fine work by Martinez and Nicolo Barella helped the former get his side's second 15 minutes later. Martinez then got his hat-trick via a penalty before adding to the tally in the 89th minute.

4/5

Nine goals in the Serie A 2023-24 season

Martinez leads the 2023-24 season goals tally with nine. He also has one assist. His goal involvement of 10 is also the best this season with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud next with seven (A3 G4). Martinez has raced to 88 Serie A goals in 188 matches. Overall for Inter, the Argentine has bagged 112 goals in 245 matches.

5/5

10-plus goals in five successive seasons for Inter

Martinez's haul of four goals sees him race to 10 this season in all competitions. For the fifth successive season, Martinez has scored 10-plus goals for Inter, having managed 21, 19, 25, and 28 across the previous four seasons.