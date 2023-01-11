Sports

Coppa Italia 2022-23, Inter Milan reach quarters: Key stats

Coppa Italia 2022-23, Inter Milan reach quarters: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 11, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Inter Milan beat Parma 2-1 in Coppa Italia (Photo credit: Twitter@Inter_en)

Defending champions Inter Milan have reached the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia 2022-23 season after working hard to beat a resolute Parma side 2-1. Inter needed extra time to beat the Serie B side which saw legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon make a return after a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric handed Parma the lead but Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Acerbi scored.

How did the match pan out?

Parma went ahead when Juric scored a brilliant free kick in the 38th minute as Inter had a penalty call rejected by VAR. A poor clearance in the 88th minute saw Martinez score the equalizer before Buffon denied Edin Dzeko and forced the game into extra time. In the second half of extra time, Acerbi scored a header following Buffon's punch.

Key records for Inter Milan

As per Opta, Inter have progressed to the round of 16 in each of the last nine seasons in Coppa Italia, going to extra time in each of the most recent three (versus Fiorentina, Empoli, and Parma). Martinez has become the second Inter player after Dzeko to score 10-plus goals this season across competitions. He has 84 goals in 205 games for Inter.

Key match stats

Inter mustered 11 attempts with four shots on target. Parma had nine attempts with six shots being on target. Inter dominated the ball possession (72%) and accumulated 900-plus passes (923), clocking an 85% pass accuracy. Inter also earned 14 corners.