Serie A 2023-24, Inter pip AS Roma 1-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:57 am Oct 30, 202312:57 am

Inter Milan eked out a 1-0 win over AS Roma (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Inter Milan eked out a 1-0 win over AS Roma on matchday 10 of the Serie A 2023-24 season. With this win, Inter are on top of the Serie A standings above second-placed Juventus. Marcus Thuram scored the solitary goal of the contest in the 81st minute. It was a strong performance from Inter versus a compact Roma side. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Inter clocked 19 shots out of which three of them were on target. Roma were left with just three shots, managing one on target. Inter dominated on the ball, clocking a 63% ball possession and an 87% pass accuracy. Inter earned 8 corners.

Key numbers for Inter

Inter have 25 points from their first 10 matches in the ongoing Serie A season. As per Opta, only in 1997-98 and 2017-18 Inter have had more (26) in the three points per era. Inter are now unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 league matches against Roma (W6 D6). Inter collected their 77th win over Roma in the Serie A.

Key numbers for Thuram and Dimarco

Thuram has now been involved in nine goals for Inter (G4 A5). Federico Dimarco provided the assist for Thuram. He has four assists this season in the Serie A.

Here's the match summary

Roma failed to show any composure in the first half but held on to their goal to deny Inter an inroad. Roma were stationed in their half. However, it was Thuram, who steered home the winner from Dimarco's low cross.