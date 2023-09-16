Serie A 2023-24, Inter win the Milan Derby: Key stats

Sports

Serie A 2023-24, Inter win the Milan Derby: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 11:33 pm 2 min read

Inter won the Milan Derby in the Serie A 2023-24 season by beating rivals AC Milan 4-1 on matchday four (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Inter won the Milan Derby in the Serie A 2023-24 season by beating rivals AC Milan 5-1 on matchday four. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a brace for Inter with Marcus Thuram finding the net as well. Inter went 2-0 ahead at half-time before Milan pulled one back. Inter then went on a rampant mood and scored thrice through Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Davide Frattesi.

How did the match pan out?

Federico Dimarco sent a cross towards the Milan goal and former Roma player Henrikh Mkhitaryan latched onto it and scored. Inter went 2-0 ahead through Thuram. Denzel Dumfries found Thuram out wide before the Frenchman cut in and launched a rocket. In the second half, Rafael Leao scored for Milan before Inter gained their advantage back. Calhanoglu scored Inter's fourth and Frattesi added another.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Inter's new signing Thuram is only the second French player to score for the club against AC Milan in all competitions, after Youri Djorkaeff (two goals in the 1996-97 Serie A campaign). Thuram now has two Serie A goals this season.

Unique records for Inter

Inter have netted the opening goal in nine of the last 11 editions of the Derby della Madonnina in Serie A (including tonight). Notably, they now won six of the nine matches in which they netted the opening goal in this run. Inter have three wins from their last seven meetings in the Milan Derby (D1 L3).

32 Serie A goals for Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan has five Serie A goals for Inter, having scored 27 for AS Roma in 87 appearances. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has seven career goals for Inter in all competitions.

Inter maintain run; maiden league defeat for Milan

After four Serie A games this season, Inter have 12 points, scoring 13 and conceding one. On the other hand, Milan suffered their maiden league defeat this season. They are third at the moment with nine points (W3 L1). Milan have conceded seven goals.

Five-star Inter claim this record

Since the Italian top-flight was named to Serie A in 1929-30, Inter have scored five or more goals in a league match before winning against Milan for the fifth time. The last time they won 5-1 was in 1974.

Share this timeline