What's the story

Former England cricket team captain, Michael Vaughan, has pushed for the inclusion of star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Test XI.

Leading the Indian T20I team at the moment, Suryakumar has an impressive First-Class average of 42.84.

Despite his lone Test appearance against Australia in 2023, he has mostly been a T20I specialist for India.

SKY has over 5,000 runs in red-ball cricket.