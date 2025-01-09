Suryakumar Yadav in Test cricket? Vaughan bats for his inclusion
What's the story
Former England cricket team captain, Michael Vaughan, has pushed for the inclusion of star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Test XI.
Leading the Indian T20I team at the moment, Suryakumar has an impressive First-Class average of 42.84.
Despite his lone Test appearance against Australia in 2023, he has mostly been a T20I specialist for India.
SKY has over 5,000 runs in red-ball cricket.
Potential partnership
Vaughan sees potential in SKY's aggressive batting
Vaughan believed that Suryakumar, who is aggressive against the bowlers, could be a great middle-order partner for Rishabh Pant.
He spoke about the same on the Club Prairie Fire YouTube channel.
"I just feel he has the flair and the ability to take on the opposition," Vaughan said, adding that Suryakumar could be a great addition to India's Test squad.
Information
Over 5,600 FC runs for Suryakumar
In 84 First-Class matches, Suryakumar has racked up 5,656 runs at an average of 42.84. The tally includes 14 centuries and 29 half-centuries. Yadav has been representing Mumbai since making his First-Class debut in 2010.
Squad recommendations
Vaughan suggests changes to India's Test squad
Vaughan said if both Pant and Suryakumar were included in the team, other players like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli could concentrate on playing more conventionally.
This way, it would give an opportunity for more aggressive batsmen to take charge.
Along with Suryakumar, Vaughan also advised that Kuldeep Yadav should be a permanent feature in the Test side.
Management critique
Srikkanth questions Indian management's decision on SKY
Kris Srikkanth, the former Indian chief selector also questioned the Indian management's decision to quickly sideline Suryakumar in Test cricket.
"Suryakumar didn't have a very good start in Tests, but he has the technique and he has the ability," Srikkanth said.
He implied that the selectors and management have now typecast him as a white-ball specialist, restricting his opportunities in Test cricket.