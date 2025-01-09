What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to face American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Basavareddy is of Indian origin, with his parents coming from Nellore in India.

The match will be a major test for Djokovic as he looks for his 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam win.