Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to face Indian-origin teenager (first round)
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to face American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.
The 19-year-old Basavareddy is of Indian origin, with his parents coming from Nellore in India.
The match will be a major test for Djokovic as he looks for his 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam win.
Tournament forecast
Djokovic's potential quarter-final and semi-final opponents
Looking further in the tournament, Djokovic may face world number 10, Grigor Dimitrov, in the fourth round and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final.
A possible semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev also lurks on the horizon.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko.
These matches will be extremely competitive and will define the course of this year's Australian Open.
Trauma
Djokovic opened up on 'trauma' from Australian Open deportation
Djokovic recently opened up on the emotional turmoil he went through after being deported from Australia in 2022. The Serbian star was sacked days before the start of Australian Open.
He was accused of entering the country unvaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions.
Despite his stellar record in Australia, Djokovic admitted that he now feels anxious every time he visits Melbourne.
Aus Open 2025
Djokovic aims to surpass Margaret Court
Despite his past trauma, Djokovic is gearing up to win what would be a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title at the 2025 Australian Open.
This year, the 37-year-old will be joined by his former rival, Andy Murray, as coach. The Serb aims to bounce back following a disappointing quarter-final exit at the Brisbane International earlier this month.
Notably, Djokovic could break tie with Margaret Court (24) in terms of Grand Slam title wins (men or women).