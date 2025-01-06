Presenting the highest opening partnerships while following-on in Tests
Team Pakistan has made a stunning comeback in their second innings of the second and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
After getting bowled out for 194 in the first innings, Pakistan were forced to follow-on due to South Africa's mammoth total of 615 runs.
Their revival was spearheaded by Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who recorded a double-century stand.
Here we look at the highest opening stands while following-on in Tests
#1
205 - Masood & Babar vs SA, 2025
Skipper Masood rose to the occasion when his team needed him the most.
He scored a stunning century, becoming the first Pakistani captain to do so in a Test in South Africa.
His 205-run partnership with Babar was key to Pakistan's fightback.
This is now the highest opening stand in Test cricket history by any team following-on.
While Masood returned unbeaten on 102 at stumps on Day 3, Babar (81) missed out on a hundred.
#2
204 - Smith & McKenzie vs ENG, 2008
Notably, Babar and Masood bettered the previous record of 204-run partnership by South Africa's Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie at Lord's in 2008.
Responding to England's first innings score of 593/8d, SA were folded for just 247.
However, skipper Smith and McKenzie played solid knocks after the hosts enforced a follow-on.
Both openers scored tons and added 204 runs before Smith departed for 107. McKenzie scored 138 as SA secured a draw.
#3
185 - Tamim & Imrul vs ENG, 2010
The 2010 Lord's Test saw a stunning fightback from Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal & Imrul Kayes.
England enforced a follow-on as Bangladesh were folded for 282 while responding to the home team's first innings score of 505/10.
Tamim and Imrul then displayed solid character as they stitched 185 runs for the opening wicket.
While the former went on to slam a hundred (103), Kayes (75) fell short.
Their efforts went in vain as England prevailed by eight wickets.
#4
182 - Trescothick & Vaughan vs WI, 2004
The 2004 St John's Test between West Indies and England is famous for Brian Lara's 400*.
His brilliance meant WI posted 751/5d while batting first before bundling out the Brits for 285.
However, England openers Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan valiantly tackled the Carribbean bowlers when the follow-on was enforced.
They added 182 runs before Trescothick departed for 88. Skipper Vaughan (140) went on to complete a stunning ton as the game resulted in a draw.