What's the story

Team Pakistan has made a stunning comeback in their second innings of the second and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

After getting bowled out for 194 in the first innings, Pakistan were forced to follow-on due to South Africa's mammoth total of 615 runs.

Their revival was spearheaded by Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who recorded a double-century stand.

Here we look at the highest opening stands while following-on in Tests