Ryan Rickelton gets to his maiden Test double-century
What's the story
Proteas's versatile player Ryan Rickelton proved his mettle as an opener with an unbeaten 176 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test versus Pakistan in Cape Town.
On Day 2, Rickelton raced to his maiden double-ton in Test cricket.
South Africa scored 316/4 on Day 1 and have got close to 400 runs currently on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan.
Kyle Verreynne Is batting alongside Rickelton.
On Friday, Rickelton and Temba Bavuma's 235-run partnership led SA's charge.
Career milestone
Rickelton's 2nd Test century and 18th in FC cricket
Rickelton's 200-plus score has taken him past 560 runs.
This is now his career-best Test score. His previous best was 101 versus Sri Lanka. In the ongoing series, Rickelton had faltered in the first Test, scoring 8 and 0.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he hammered his 18th century in First-Class cricket (50s: 17) and this is now his best score, surpassing an unbeaten 202.
Player perspective
Rickelton's focus on scoring Test runs
Rickelton was asked to open with Tony de Zorzi missing.
In a press conference on Day 1, he said, "Shucks (coach Shukri Conrad) spoke to me in the nets and told me he wouldn't put me in a position he didn't think I could do (handle)."
"I said to him, I just want to bat, it doesn't matter where. The biggest challenge is mentally ... but I just want to bat and score Test runs and play for this team."
Match strategy
Rickelton and Bavuma's partnership strengthened Proteas
Rickelton and Bavuma's partnership was key in stabilizing the Proteas's innings after they were reduced to 72/3 before lunch on Friday.
Rickelton admitted Pakistan had won the day's opening session but remained confident about their strategy.
He said, "I thought we lost that session, after Aiden (Markram, 17) and myself did a good job up front initially, but losing those three wickets gave them the session."