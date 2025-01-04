What's the story

Proteas's versatile player Ryan Rickelton proved his mettle as an opener with an unbeaten 176 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test versus Pakistan in Cape Town.

On Day 2, Rickelton raced to his maiden double-ton in Test cricket.

South Africa scored 316/4 on Day 1 and have got close to 400 runs currently on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan.

Kyle Verreynne Is batting alongside Rickelton.

On Friday, Rickelton and Temba Bavuma's 235-run partnership led SA's charge.