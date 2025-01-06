BCCI to soon announce India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 International Cricket Council (ICC)Champions Trophy.
The tournament, which will be held from February 19 to March 9, returns after an eight-year hiatus.
An ICC official has clarified that all participating teams will have to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but can change them till February 13.
Squad announcement
ICC to release submitted squads on February 13
The ICC official said, "It is up to the teams whether they want to announce the squad or not as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the submitted squads only on February 13."
This means that while teams have until January 12 to finalize their initial rosters, they also have a one-month window until February 13 for any necessary adjustments.
Tournament details
Eight nations to participate in the Champions Trophy
The Champions Trophy will see eight top cricketing nations battle it out in 15 exciting matches.
The tournament will be played in a hybrid model, with matches being played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
India's matches will mostly be played in Dubai, culminating in a final which could either be played there or Lahore, depending on India's performance.
Leadership
Rohit Sharma to lead Team India
Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is set to finalize the squads for the upcoming series against England and the Champions Trophy.
Rohit Sharma is likely to lead Team India with Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy.
The last time India played a 50-over assignment was against Sri Lanka in August last year where all senior players, including Sharma and Virat Kohli, featured.
Player performance
Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya to return for Champions Trophy
White-ball specialists such as Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are likely to return for the Champions Trophy.
While Iyer has been in red-hot form in domestic cricket, Pandya has looked in good touch in the T20Is and three List A games for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Their inclusion will bolster India's squad as they gear up for this mega event.