What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 International Cricket Council (ICC)Champions Trophy.

The tournament, which will be held from February 19 to March 9, returns after an eight-year hiatus.

An ICC official has clarified that all participating teams will have to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but can change them till February 13.