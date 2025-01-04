Kyle Verreynne completes 1,000 Test runs with century against Pakistan
What's the story
South African middle order batter, Kyle Verreynne, has gone past 1,000 Test runs with a solid century against Pakistan on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town.
South Africa resumed the day on 316/4 with Ryan Rickelton unbeaten on 176.
SA lost David Bedingham early on today (323/5) before Rickelton and Verreynne added 148 runs.
Here's more.
Knock
A positive knock from the blade of Verreynne
It was a positive knock from the blade of Kyle Verreynne, who consumed 144 balls to get to a ton.
At the start of his knock, he was a bit nervous but upped the tempo once he got his eye in.
He dominated the scenes since then and played the upper hand in the 148-run stand.
Rickelton took his time and played support cast.
Stats
Verreynne slams his 4th century in Tests
Verreynne's knock from 147 balls had nine fours and five sixes. He owns 1,060 runs at 32.12. This was his 4th Test century. He also owns three fifties.
In the first Test against Pakistan, Verreynne failed with a pair of twos.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 home Tests, he owns 371 runs at 28.53.
In 14 away Tests, he owns 689 runs at 34.45.