What's the story

South African middle order batter, Kyle Verreynne, has gone past 1,000 Test runs with a solid century against Pakistan on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa resumed the day on 316/4 with Ryan Rickelton unbeaten on 176.

SA lost David Bedingham early on today (323/5) before Rickelton and Verreynne added 148 runs.

Here's more.