NFL: Presenting TEs with 1,000-plus receiving yards in four seasons
Reaching 1,000 receiving yards in an NFL season is a rare milestone for tight ends, but achieving it multiple times places a player in elite company.
Recently, the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle joined the exclusive group of tight ends with four 1,000-yard seasons.
This article highlights the extraordinary TEs who have accomplished this feat, celebrating their consistency, versatility, and impact on the game.
#1
Tony Gonzalez - Kansas City Chiefs
The former Chiefs TE is the first name on the list as he was the first TE to record four seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.
Meanwhile, the TE's first 1,000-yard season came in 2000 when he managed 1,203 yards.
Additionally, the three other seasons he managed 1,000+ yards were in 2004 (1,258 yards, most in his career), 2007 (1,172 yards), and 2008 (1,078 yards).
#2
Jason Witten - Dallas Cowboys
The former Cowboys TE was the second player TE to manage four seasons with 1,000 yards.
Notably, he also managed this while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
Additionally, his first 1,000-yard season in his fifth season (2007) when he managed his career-high 1,145 yards.
Meanwhile, the other seasons when he managed 1,000 yards were 2009 (1,030 yards), 2010 (1,002 yards), and 2012 (1,032 yards).
#3
Rob Gronkowski - New England Patriots
The legendary NE Patriots TE was the third to record four seasons with 1,000 yards.
Meanwhile, he did this all while playing with the Patriots from 2010-2018.
Gronkowski's first 1000-yard season came just in his second season (2011) when he managed his career-high 1,327 yards.
Overall, Gronkowski's next three 1000-yard seasons came in 2014 (1,124 yards), 2015 (1,176 yards) and 2017 (1,084 yards).
#4
Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs TE to be on this list is Travis Kelce who was the fourth TE to record four 1000-yard seasons.
Additionally, he is also one of the two active players on this list, with Kelce recording his first 1000-yard season in 2016 (1,125 yards).
Notably, Kelce currently owns seven such seasons spanning consecutively from 2016 to 2022, and a 900-yard 2023 season too.
#5
George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
As mentioned Kittle just became the fifth and only TE to record four 1000-yard seasons in the NFL.
Additionally, he is also the second active player on this list trailing Travis Kelce.
Meanwhile, Kittle's first breakthrough season came during the 2018 season when he managed 1,377 yards also his career-high.
His second 1000-yard season was in 2019 (1,053 yards), 2023 (1,020) and 1,079 (2024).