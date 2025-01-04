Ranking top five NBA players with most 30-point games
What's the story
LeBron James made history by surpassing Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA history, a milestone he achieved just days after turning 40.
This feat highlights his incredible longevity and continued dominance on the court.
Meanwhile, in this article, we break down the top five players with the most 30-point games, celebrating the legends who've left a lasting mark on the game.
#1
LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers (563 games)
As mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers veteran just passed Jordan to become the NBA's all-time leader in most 30-point games.
With his 30-point game vs the Atlanta Hawks James has now recorded 563 30-point games from 1,523 games.
Meanwhile, this season, James is averaging 24.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 8.9 APG and also passed Dirk Nowitzki (1,522) for the fourth-most regular season games played.
#2
Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls (562 games)
The Chicago Bulls legend set the record back in 2003 with his 562nd 30-point game.
Additionally, Jordan set the record in 1,072 games over 15 seasons, while James broke the mark in his 1,523rd game (22 seasons).
Overall, Jordan played 1,072 games and is one of the three players to manage 500+ 30-point games. .
Notably, Jordan ended his career with averages of 30.1/6.2/5.3.
#3
Wilt Chamberlain - Los Angeles Lakers (516 games)
The two-time NBA champion stands third on this list.
Meanwhile, Chamberlain managed 516 30-point games, which makes him the third-only player to cross the 500-game mark behind James and Jordan.
Additionally, the Hall Of Famer managed this milestone playing 1,045 games across 18 seasons for teams including the San Fransisco Warriors.
Notably, Chamberlain is the fastest player on this list to this record.
#4
Karl Malone - Utah Jazz (435 games)
The Utah Jazz legend stands fourth on this list thanks to him recording 435 games with 30 points or more.
Additionally, Malone takes the fourth place and is closely trailed by the late Kobe Bryant who had managed 431 such games.
Meanwhile, Malone managed this across 19 seasons and 1,476 games while playing all of these games with the Jazz.
#5
Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers (431 games)
As mentioned the Lakers legend rounds out the top five of this list.
Meanwhile, Bryant makes this list on the back of his 431 games where he managed 30+ points.
Notably, the five-time NBA champion managed this feat across 20 seasons while playing 1,346 games.
Additionally, he is also the second player on this list after Malone to do so with one team.