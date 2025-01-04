What's the story

On January 04, 1986, Eric Dickerson delivered a historic performance for the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for an NFL playoff record 248 rushing yards in a 20-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Dickerson's explosive runs and relentless pace overwhelmed the Cowboys' defense, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest RBs in NFL history.

Relive the game that set a standard for postseason excellence.