#ThisDayThatYear: Rams' Eric Dickerson sets playoff record with 248 yards
What's the story
On January 04, 1986, Eric Dickerson delivered a historic performance for the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for an NFL playoff record 248 rushing yards in a 20-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Dickerson's explosive runs and relentless pace overwhelmed the Cowboys' defense, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest RBs in NFL history.
Relive the game that set a standard for postseason excellence.
Game recap
Rams decimate Cowboys 20-0 as Dickerson sets NFL playoff record
On January 4, 1986, the Rams dominated the Cowboys 20-0 in a playoff showdown.
Dickerson set an NFL playoff record with 248 rushing yards, leading the Rams' offense.
Meanwhile, despite a solid defensive effort from Dallas, including two sacks and an interception, they couldn't stop Dickerson's historic performance.
Additionally, the Rams' defense also held strong, shutting out the Cowboys and securing the victory.
Regular season recap
Recap of Dickerson's 1986 regular season
In the 1985 NFL season, Dickerson played 14 games for the Rams, rushing for 1,234 yards at an average of 4.2 yards per carry.
He scored 12 touchdowns, with an 88.1 yards-per-game average.
Dickerson also contributed 43 receptions for 388 yards, showcasing his all-around game.
With a total of 1,360 yards from scrimmage, Dickerson solidified his place as one of the league's top RBs.
Postseason recap
Highlights of the RB's final postseason with the Rams
In the 1985 postseason, Dickerson played two games, rushing for 294 yards at an impressive 5.8 yards per carry.
He averaged 147.0 yards per game and scored 2 touchdowns. Dickerson's longest run was 55 yards, contributing to his total of 300 yards.
He also had six receptions for six yards, showcasing his explosive potential in limited action.
RBs with most rushing yards
RBs with most rushing yards in a playoff game
Dickerson holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single playoff game, with 248 yards against the Cowboys (1986 NFC Divisional Round).
Raheem Mostert follows closely with 220 yards (2020 NFC Championship vs Green Bay Packers).
Lamar Smith (209 yards), Keith Lincoln (206 yards), and Timmy Smith (204 yards) round out the top five, each delivering unforgettable performances in their playoff games.