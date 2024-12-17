Summarize Simplifying... In short Trey McBride recently set a new Cardinals franchise record with 82 receptions in a season, surpassing his own previous record of 81.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride set a franchise record in their recent win vs the NE Patriots with the most recepetions in a season (Image credit: X/@FDSportsbook)

NFL: Presenting Cardinals TEs with most receptions in a season

What's the story Tight ends have played a key role in the Arizona Cardinals' offense, with standout performances marking the franchise's record books. Recently, Trey McBride etched his name in history for most receptions in a season by a Cardinals tight end, showcasing his reliability and skill. Here's a look at McBride's achievement and other top-performing Cardinals TEs who have set the standard in NFL single-season receptions.

Trey McBride - 89 receptions, 2024

In their blowout loss vs the New England Patriots recently Trey McBride set the Cardinals franchise record with his 82nd reception this season. Notably, McBride broke his record of 81 receptions. McBride finished the game with nine receptions in the game and now has 89 receptions in just 13 games, but the only stat evading his stat line this season is a receiving TD.

Trey McBride - 81 receptions, 2023

The TE set the Cardinals' reception record in 2023 with his 67th reception breaking a record set by Larry Centers way back in 1993. Notably, McBride finished the 2023 season with 81 receptions across 17 games, with Centers being the third player on this list. Overall, he managed 825 receiving yards and three receiving TDs with an average of 10.2.

Larry Centres - 66 receptions, 1993

Centres stands third on this list when he set the then-receptions record with his 57th reception of the season. With this Centres eclipsed Jackie Smith's record of 56 receptions during the 1967 season. Overall, the TE finished the season with 603 receiving yards and a 9.2 average. He also managed three receiving TDs and 152 rushing yards across 16 games.

Zach Ertz - 56 receptions, 2021

The most recent addition to this list before McBride was Zach Ertz in 2021. Ertz had managed 56 receptions during the season tying the record with Jackie Smith. Overall, Ertz finished the season with 56 receptions from 81 targets and 574 receiving yards whilst averaging 10.3. Additionally, Ertz also managed three receiving TDs and four rushing yards from one attempt across just 11 games.

Jackie Smith - 56 receptions, 1967

Smith's record of 56 receptions in the 1967 season stood for quite some time until it was broken by Larry Centres in 1993 (66 receptions). However, Smith is tied with Ertz with 56 receptions, but he did put in some really good numbers during his record-breaking season. Overall, Smith finished the season with a stunning 1,205 yards nine receiving TDs, and a 21.5 average.