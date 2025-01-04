What's the story

On January 04, 2002, in NBA history, Washington Wizards forward Michael Jordan cemented his legendary status by becoming the fourth player to score 30,000 career points.

When he achieved this milestone in 2001, Jordan joined an elite club of scoring greats, further solidifying his reputation as one of basketball's all-time icons.

Let's revisit this historic achievement and its significance in MJ's storied career.