#ThisDayThatYear: Wizards' Jordan becomes 4th NBA player with 30,000 points
On January 04, 2002, in NBA history, Washington Wizards forward Michael Jordan cemented his legendary status by becoming the fourth player to score 30,000 career points.
When he achieved this milestone in 2001, Jordan joined an elite club of scoring greats, further solidifying his reputation as one of basketball's all-time icons.
Let's revisit this historic achievement and its significance in MJ's storied career.
Game recap
Wizards edge past Bulls as Jordan joins elite NBA company
On January 4, 2002, Jordan delivered a vintage performance, scoring 29 points to lead the Wizards to an 89-83 win over the Chicago Bulls.
Popeye Jones added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Whitney contributed 16 points.
The Wizards' strong defense held Chicago to 38.8% shooting, offsetting Ron Artest's 18-point effort for the Bulls.
The victory marked another milestone night for Jordan.
2002-03 season recap - Jordan
Highlights of Jordan's final NBA season
In the 2002-03 NBA season, Jordan played 82 games for the Wizards, averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 37.0 minutes per game.
He shot 44.5% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line while contributing 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
At age 39, Jordan showcased his enduring skill, leading the team in scoring and delivering clutch performances.
Fastest to 30,000 points
Top five players fastest to reach 30,000 points
The top five fastest players to reach 30,000 career points redefined NBA scoring.
Wilt Chamberlain leads, achieving the feat in just 940 games with dominant early seasons, including his 50.4 PPG in 1961-62.
Jordan followed in 960 games.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,101 games) and Karl Malone (1,152 games) combined longevity with elite production.
Meanwhile, LeBron James, reaching it in 1,107 games, showcased consistency and versatility.