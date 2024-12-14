#ThisDayThatYear: Stephen Curry tops NBA's all-time 3-point leaderboard
On December 14, 2021, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. The historic moment came during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, cementing Curry's legacy as the greatest shooter in basketball history. Here's more about the historic game.
Warriors edge past Knicks as Curry makes
Curry broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record with his 2,974th trey in a 105-96 Warriors win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry tallied 22 points, celebrated alongside Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, and received a standing ovation. Julius Randle's 31 points weren't enough to stop Golden State, who dominated defensively to improve to 23-5, solidifying their league-best record.
Curry tops the all-time three-pointers leaderboard
Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers during the Warriors' 105-96 win over the Knicks, surpassing Ray Allen's record of 2,973 with his 2,974th 3-pointer. Curry made five 3s, finishing with 22 points in just 789 games, 511 fewer than Allen's 1,300 games. He then needed 23 more 3-pointers to reach 3,000 for his career, and now has 3,825 three-pointers.
Players with most career three-pointers made
Curry leads the NBA with 3,825 made 3-pointers in 789 games, followed by James Harden with 3,010 (1,097 games), Ray Allen with 2,973 (1,300 games), Damian Lillard with 2,678 (863 games), and Reggie Miller with 2,560 (1,389 games). Additionally, Curry boasts a 42.5% shooting average, Harden 36.3%, Allen 40.0%, Lillard 37.1%, and Miller 39.5%. Curry also has the highest points per game at 24.7.