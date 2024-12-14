Summarize Simplifying... In short Stephen Curry has made NBA history by becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers, surpassing Ray Allen's record with his 2,974th 3-pointer in a game against the Knicks.

With a total of 3,825 three-pointers in 789 games, Curry leads the league, followed by James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, and Reggie Miller.

His record-breaking performance, coupled with a 42.5% shooting average and 24.7 points per game, cements his place at the top.

#ThisDayThatYear: Golden State's Stephen Curry topped the NBA's all-time 3-point leaderboard (Image credit: X/@warriors)

#ThisDayThatYear: Stephen Curry tops NBA's all-time 3-point leaderboard

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:41 pm Dec 14, 202403:41 pm

What's the story On December 14, 2021, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. The historic moment came during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, cementing Curry's legacy as the greatest shooter in basketball history. Here's more about the historic game.

Game recap

Warriors edge past Knicks as Curry makes

Curry broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record with his 2,974th trey in a 105-96 Warriors win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry tallied 22 points, celebrated alongside Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, and received a standing ovation. Julius Randle's 31 points weren't enough to stop Golden State, who dominated defensively to improve to 23-5, solidifying their league-best record.

Record

Curry tops the all-time three-pointers leaderboard

Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers during the Warriors' 105-96 win over the Knicks, surpassing Ray Allen's record of 2,973 with his 2,974th 3-pointer. Curry made five 3s, finishing with 22 points in just 789 games, 511 fewer than Allen's 1,300 games. He then needed 23 more 3-pointers to reach 3,000 for his career, and now has 3,825 three-pointers.

Top five

Players with most career three-pointers made

Curry leads the NBA with 3,825 made 3-pointers in 789 games, followed by James Harden with 3,010 (1,097 games), Ray Allen with 2,973 (1,300 games), Damian Lillard with 2,678 (863 games), and Reggie Miller with 2,560 (1,389 games). Additionally, Curry boasts a 42.5% shooting average, Harden 36.3%, Allen 40.0%, Lillard 37.1%, and Miller 39.5%. Curry also has the highest points per game at 24.7.