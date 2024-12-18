Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 NBA Cup final saw the Bucks' duo, Antetokounmpo and Lillard, shine with impressive performances, leading their team to victory.

Their defensive prowess kept the Thunder's scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in check, while the team's overall performance signaled a promising future.

With key player Middleton expected to recover soon and a favorable upcoming schedule, the Bucks are poised for continued success.

The Milwaukee Bucks took home the second edition of the NBA Cup, beating the Oklahoma City thunder in a dominating finals (Image credit: X/@NBA)

Presenting five major takeaways from the 2024 NBA Cup final

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:49 pm Dec 18, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the NBA Cup with a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, showcasing a stunning season rebound after a 2-8 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge, earning MVP honors as the Bucks dominated defensively. With this victory, Milwaukee not only secured the second-ever NBA Cup but also revitalized their Eastern Conference standings. Here are five key takeaways from the game.

#1

Giannis and Dame get it done in Las Vegas

The Bucks duo's chemistry is thriving, highlighted by Antetokounmpo's tournament MVP performance with a 26-point triple-double and Damian Lillard's 23 points. Their trust and flow are stronger, helping secure the NBA Cup and solidifying their partnership as one of the league's top. Meanwhile, Giannis averaged 30.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 7.7 APG, while Lillard contributed 27.3 PPG with 48.5% shooting, proving their dominance.

#2

Bucks' defense thwarts Thunder, keep them at bay

The Bucks delivered a defensive masterclass, holding OKC to season lows in points, shooting, and assists. Despite OKC's scoring dominance and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 30.3 PPG, the Bucks' size and swarming defense prevailed. Giannis led by example with gritty plays, while the team earned praise from Coach Doc Rivers. Meanwhile, Milwaukee allowed only 31 points in the second half, outshining the league's top-rated defense.

#3

Milwaukee manage to keep Gilgeous-Alexander silent

The Bucks stifled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding the MVP contender to 21 points on 24 shots — his first sub-25-point game in 15 outings. Bucks' defense forced tough shots, denying rhythm and impact. However, without Chet Holmgren, OKC lacked answers, falling 97-81. Shai's NBA Cup finals stat line read, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3P%. Meanwhile, Tuesday night belonged entirely to Milwaukee's dominance.

#4

Bucks now back on track with NBA Championship in mind

Big wins often spark hopes of sustained momentum, but those expectations can be unrealistic—though this time, they may hold true. The Bucks, once written off as contenders after a rough start, have transformed. Injuries and early disarray had them stumbling, but Milwaukee's recent form proves they've shaken off that sluggish beginning, looking sharper and more cohesive than ever.

#5

Bucks are now on the path for a bright future

The Bucks are in a good position, with a weak upcoming schedule and Khris Middleton likely regaining strength. Middleton, sidelined with a non-COVID illness, is expected to fully recover by New Year's. While his defense isn't what it was, his scoring ability will be crucial. Meanwhile, with the next nine games against sub-.500 teams, the Bucks have a strong chance to build momentum.

Bucks are crowned second NBA Cup champions