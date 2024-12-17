Summarize Simplifying... In short The New York Knicks lead the NBA this season with a record 45 assists in a single game, followed by the Denver Nuggets with 43, and the Miami Heat with 42.

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors round out the top five with 40 and 39 assists respectively.

Notably, the Warriors and Mavericks set a record for the most combined three-pointers in a game, despite the Warriors' loss. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The New York Knicks are the current leaders for the most assists in a single game so far this season (Image credit: X/@nyknicks)

NBA: Most assists in a game by a team (2024)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:57 pm Dec 17, 202401:57 pm

What's the story The 2024 NBA season has seen teams elevate their playmaking to new heights, with record-setting assists. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors dished out a season-high 39 assists placing them fifth on this list. Here's a breakdown of the top assist performances by NBA teams in 2024, highlighting the games that demonstrated precision passing and unselfish play on the court.

#1

New York Knicks - 45 assists vs Denver Nuggets

The New York Knicks currently hold the record for the most assists this season so far with 45 of them. They achieved this during their 145-118 win vs the Denver Nuggets, on 25 November. Overall, the Knicks finished the game with 43 rebounds five steals, and 19 three-pointers in the game. Meanwhile, the Knicks now stand third in the Eastern Conference (16-10 record).

#2

Denver Nuggets - 43 assists vs Atlanta Hawks

Although the Nuggets conceded 45 assists against the Knicks, they stand second on the list of most assists in a single game. The Nuggets dished out 43 assists vs the Atlanta Hawks on December 12. Meanwhile, the Nuggets managed 141 points and 43 rebounds. Additionally, they also posted nine steals and 12 three-pointers in the game.

#3

Miami Heat - 42 assists vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Heat stand third on the list with 42 assists during their 134-93 blowout win vs the Los Angeles Lakers on December 04. Notably, the Heat are also one of the four teams to cross the 40-assists mark this season and to have managed the same in a win. However, they would be looking to improve their performance, standing sixth in the Eastern Conference.

#4

Atlanta Hawks - 40 assists vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers make this list for the second time, on the wrong side of the receiving end. Atlanta managed to record 40 assists vs the Lakers on December 06, winning the game by just two points. Overall, the Hawks finished the game with 48 rebounds, 10 steals, and 17 three-pointers. Meanwhile, Atlanta are sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference while coming off a loss.

#5

Golden State Warriors - 39 assists vs Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors are the fifth on this list, managing 39 assists vs the Dallas Mavericks. However, their season-high performance ended in a loss, the first team on this list who eventually lost the game. Meanwhile, both the teams (Mavericks and Warriors) also set an NBA record with the most combined three-pointers made in a game (48).