Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG after hospital visit: Details here
What's the story
India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after a two-and-a-half-hour absence on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
His sudden departure from the field had raised concerns. It was later confirmed that the pacer is dealing with a back spasm.
Bumrah was seen leaving the venue with India's team doctor and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay.
Match contribution
Bumrah's performance and departure details
Before his shocking exit, Bumrah had bowled four overs in the morning session, taking the all-important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.
His wicket took his series tally to 32, a new record for an Indian on Australian soil.
The record was previously held by former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi (31 wickets in 1977/78).
Despite bowling over 135km/h without any visible discomfort, Bumrah bowled just three overs post-lunch before leaving the field.
Uncertain situation
Bumrah's return and ongoing speculations
Bumrah's sudden exit and return raised questions about his health.
His absence from the field wasn't long after the second session resumed, leading to speculations that he may have been rushed for scans.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna, after the end of the day's play, confirmed that Bumrah had a back spasm and the medical team is monitoring him.
The Indian team would want him to return to the field on Day 3.
Summary
How has the match proceeded?
The Indian batting line-up faltered on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test.
The team was bundled out for a paltry 185 with Scott Boland spearheading Australia's bowling attack.
Boland picked four crucial wickets.
Australia made a shaky response as they could only manage 181/10. Debutant Beau Webster scored a fighting fifty.
The visitors then finished Day 2 at 141/6 thanks to a breathtaking half-century from Rishabh Pant.