What's the story

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after a two-and-a-half-hour absence on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His sudden departure from the field had raised concerns. It was later confirmed that the pacer is dealing with a back spasm.

Bumrah was seen leaving the venue with India's team doctor and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay.