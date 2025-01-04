What's the story

The ongoing fifth Test between India and Australia is hanging in balance at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's pace bowlers proved their mettle on the second day of the ongoing Test match against Australia, limiting the hosts to 181/10.

However, the visitors then finished the day at 141/6 thanks to a breathtaking fifty from Rishabh Pant.

Scott Boland took four wickets. As India managed 185/10 batting first, their overall lead has now been extended to 145 runs.