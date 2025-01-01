Summarize Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav, after reflecting on a year of highs and lows in 2024, is all set to embrace 2025 with renewed vigor for his cricket career.

He's gearing up to captain India in a home T20I series against England, a crucial step in preparing for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

He's gearing up to captain India in a home T20I series against England, a crucial step in preparing for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

His performance will also be under the watchful eyes of his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, who retained him despite a lackluster previous season.

Yadav's Instagram reel has gone viral (Image source: X/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav reflects on 2024, sets sights on 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:54 am Jan 01, 202508:54 am

What's the story India's T20I cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has given a glimpse of his 2024 journey on Instagram. The reel highlights his highs and lows from the year gone by. Among Yadav's highlights are a pivotal catch in the T20 World Cup Final against South Africa and BCCI's decision to appoint him as India's full-time T20I skipper. Under him, India won bilateral series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Social response

Yadav's Instagram post garners significant attention

Yadav's Instagram reel has gone viral, racking up nearly 250,000 likes in just three hours of being posted. In the caption of his post, he called 2024 a year of the "highest of highs" and some lows. But despite the challenges, Yadav is ready to welcome 2025 with renewed energy and higher spirits to reach even greater heights in his cricketing career.

Future prospects

Yadav to lead India in upcoming T20I series

Looking ahead, 2025 opens new avenues for Yadav. He will lead India in a home T20I series against England, comprising five matches. The series is an important part of India's preparations for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. Yadav's performance will also be keenly observed by his IPL team Mumbai Indians, who retained him ahead of the mega auction after a disappointing last season.