Suryakumar Yadav reflects on 2024, sets sights on 2025
India's T20I cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has given a glimpse of his 2024 journey on Instagram. The reel highlights his highs and lows from the year gone by. Among Yadav's highlights are a pivotal catch in the T20 World Cup Final against South Africa and BCCI's decision to appoint him as India's full-time T20I skipper. Under him, India won bilateral series against Bangladesh and South Africa.
Yadav's Instagram post garners significant attention
Yadav's Instagram reel has gone viral, racking up nearly 250,000 likes in just three hours of being posted. In the caption of his post, he called 2024 a year of the "highest of highs" and some lows. But despite the challenges, Yadav is ready to welcome 2025 with renewed energy and higher spirits to reach even greater heights in his cricketing career.
Yadav to lead India in upcoming T20I series
Looking ahead, 2025 opens new avenues for Yadav. He will lead India in a home T20I series against England, comprising five matches. The series is an important part of India's preparations for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. Yadav's performance will also be keenly observed by his IPL team Mumbai Indians, who retained him ahead of the mega auction after a disappointing last season.