Summarize Simplifying... In short 13-year-old cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made waves with his performance in the U19 matches, has now shone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a swift half-century.

After sparking a bidding war between IPL teams, he was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore, setting him up for a debut in IPL 2025.

This could make him the youngest player in the tournament's history.

Suryavanshi scored 71 runs off 42 balls (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

13-year-old IPL recruit Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines in Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:46 am Jan 01, 202508:46 am

What's the story Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player ever to be signed by the Indian Premier League (IPL), has taken the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by storm. The 13-year-old cricket prodigy scored a stunning 71 runs off just 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. This comes after his earlier success with India U19 against Australia U19 where he scored a stunning century.

IPL journey

Suryavanshi's journey to IPL and his performance

Suryavanshi first grabbed the eyeballs of cricket lovers with a brilliant knock of 104 runs in 62 balls for India U19 against Australia U19. He continued his good run in the Men's U19 Asia Cup where he scored 176 runs in five matches. This sparked a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction table, with Suryavanshi becoming the youngest-ever player to attract a bidder.

Match details

Suryavanshi's performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Baroda, Suryavanshi displayed his batting skills by scoring a half-century off just 30 balls. His innings comprised of eight boundaries and four sixes before he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. However, his dismissal didn't stop Bihar from chasing 278 runs with contributions from skipper Sakib Gani (43 off 82) and Bipin Saurabh (40 off 42).

IPL debut

Suryavanshi set to debut in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi's stellar show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy comes after he was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in a historic deal. The young cricketer will make his debut in the next edition of the IPL, and could become the youngest player ever to play in the prestigious tournament. From India U19 to IPL, his journey has been full of performances and milestones.