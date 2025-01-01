Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Big Bash League match, England's Craig Overton warned Perth Scorchers' Josh Allen for stepping out of his crease, instead of appealing for a run-out.

This dismissal method, once seen as unsporting, is now accepted as fair play and was officially reclassified as "Run Out" by the ICC in 2022.

Interestingly, Overton and Indian cricketer Ashwin, a vocal supporter of this rule, will be teammates at Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL season.

Overton's warning has Ashwin's support (Image source: X/@BBL)

Ashwin supports Overton's non-striker run-out warning in BBL

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 am Jan 01, 202510:44 am

What's the story Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jamie Overton's attempt to run out a batter at the non-striker's end in a Big Bash League match. The incident took place on New Year's Eve at the Adelaide Oval. Overton was quick to spot Finn Allen's habit of leaving the non-striker's crease early, before the delivery stride was completed.

Match incident

Overton warns Allen during BBL match

The incident occurred in the eighth over of Perth Scorchers's chase against Adelaide Strikers. Overton, an England fast bowler, broke the stumps at the non-striker's end as Allen stepped out of his crease. However, instead of appealing for a dismissal, Overton informed the umpire he was issuing a warning to Allen. This type of dismissal has traditionally been seen as unsporting but is increasingly recognized as fair play within cricket rules.

Twitter Post

Here is the video!

Rule change

ICC reclassifies mode of dismissal

In October 2022, the ICC officially reclassified this mode of dismissal under the category of "Run Out" to eliminate any stigma attached to it. The topic became a hot debate during the 2019 IPL season when Ashwin, then Punjab Kings captain, ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end. Despite criticism and debates about cricket's spirit, Ashwin stood his ground saying the dismissal was within game laws.

Future teammates

Ashwin and Overton to play for CSK

Ashwin has since been a vocal supporter of this mode of dismissal. Coincidentally, Overton will join him at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season. Highlighting the same, Ashwin wrote on X "Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie". He made the comment while reacting to Overton's antics in BBL. Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Twitter Post

A look at Ashwin's comment