Ashwin supports Overton's non-striker run-out warning in BBL
Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jamie Overton's attempt to run out a batter at the non-striker's end in a Big Bash League match. The incident took place on New Year's Eve at the Adelaide Oval. Overton was quick to spot Finn Allen's habit of leaving the non-striker's crease early, before the delivery stride was completed.
Overton warns Allen during BBL match
The incident occurred in the eighth over of Perth Scorchers's chase against Adelaide Strikers. Overton, an England fast bowler, broke the stumps at the non-striker's end as Allen stepped out of his crease. However, instead of appealing for a dismissal, Overton informed the umpire he was issuing a warning to Allen. This type of dismissal has traditionally been seen as unsporting but is increasingly recognized as fair play within cricket rules.
Here is the video!
ICC reclassifies mode of dismissal
In October 2022, the ICC officially reclassified this mode of dismissal under the category of "Run Out" to eliminate any stigma attached to it. The topic became a hot debate during the 2019 IPL season when Ashwin, then Punjab Kings captain, ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end. Despite criticism and debates about cricket's spirit, Ashwin stood his ground saying the dismissal was within game laws.
Ashwin and Overton to play for CSK
Ashwin has since been a vocal supporter of this mode of dismissal. Coincidentally, Overton will join him at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season. Highlighting the same, Ashwin wrote on X "Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie". He made the comment while reacting to Overton's antics in BBL. Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket last month.