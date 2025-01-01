Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed the ICC's penalty on Kohli, dismissing Australian media's criticism as "codswallop." He urged them to accept the evolving world of cricket.

Despite a controversy, Australia won the fourth Test match against India, with commendable performances from India's Bumrah and Reddy.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke lauded Reddy and defended Kohli's character, calling him a "great guy."

Kohli was penalized with a 20% match fee reduction (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gavaskar defends Kohli's penalty, criticizes Australian media's reaction

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:19 am Jan 01, 202508:19 am

What's the story The fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was marred by a heated incident between Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The confrontation resulted in a shoulder-barge, for which Kohli was penalized with a 20% match fee reduction and one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This decision has sparked controversy among Australian media outlets who believe Kohli's punishment was insufficient.

Defense

Gavaskar supports ICC's decision, dismisses Australian media's claims

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has also come out in support of the ICC's decision on Kohli. In his column for Sportstar, he defended the penalty handed to Kohli and dismissed the Australian media's claims as "a whole load of codswallop." He argued that match referee Andy Pycroft had earlier handed a similar penalty to Ireland's Josh Little earlier this year.

Call for acceptance

Gavaskar urges Australian media to accept changing times

Further, Gavaskar slammed the Australian media for not being able to digest the changing dynamics of world cricket. He said while players and administrators in Australia have accepted that the veto power once enjoyed by England and Australia is now history, the media is yet to come to terms with it. He hoped they would soon "wake up and smell the coffee."

Match outcome

Australia secures victory despite India's commendable performance

Despite the controversy, the fourth Test match ended with Australia winning by 184 runs in the last day's final session. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Reddy delivered notable performances, but they couldn't save their team from going 1-2 down in the five-match series. The fifth Test will start at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

Praise and defense

Clarke praises Reddy's performance, defends Kohli's character

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke praised Nitish Reddy for his maiden Test century, terming him a "genius" and recommending his promotion in the batting order. He also defended Kohli's character after the incident with Konstas on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast. Clarke said he believes Kohli would have spoken to Sam after the game and stressed "Virat is a great guy. He is not a nasty person."